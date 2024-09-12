Our interdisciplinary research team is looking for a PhD student (new position) to start a new project in June 2025. The candidate will perform convergence research in a collaborative manner between Texas Tech University Department of Plant and Soil Science in Lubbock, Texas and the Osage Nation in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, in Osage County. Most of the research will be conducted at the Osage Harvest Land facility. The project is a collaboration between two other PhD students, a research scientist, technicians, the Osage community, and Texas Tech faculty. The main goal for this portion of the project is to identify and quantify PFAS chemical s within the Osage Nation food web, specifically within soil and water as part of the Osage food production systems. Other objectives for other graduate students include identifying life cycle analysis (LCA) of PFAS and PFAS in plants and animal products. The selected PhD student will be expected to collaborate with those aspects of the project , but the ir main responsibilities primarily include PFAS anal ysis in soil and water and may include other potential contaminants such as heavy metals if detected. The selected candidate should have laboratory experience related to soil and water analysis or similar media. The student will be a PhD stu dent a t Texas Tech University but will reside in Pawhuska, OK to conduct fieldwork. There is a significant expectation that the student will help contribute to Osage Nation sustainable food production and sovereignty and be involved directly with the community throughout the ir deg ree . To apply for this position, submit your responses to the Graduate Student Query form (

https://forms.office.com/r/d2HwPRzeb8

) , and

reach out to Dr. Matthew Siebecker (

matthew.siebecker@ttu.edu

) by send ing him your CV with the subject line "PFAS in Osage Soil and Water"

. The application deadline is January 2

nd