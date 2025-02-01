Permaculture Field School (Regenerative Farm Stay in Costa Rica - DEADLINE APPROACHING SOON)
- A budget-friendly immersive learning experience in Costa Rica.
- Open to all students for a 3-hr course credit.
- Scholarships are available to cover all or most of the cost.
- Also, consider enrolling in the TTU-wide Sustainability Minor. This course counts toward the Minor.
- Share with your friends in any TTU college / department who might also be interested.
- Questions? Make an appointment with Dr. Jyoti Sharma