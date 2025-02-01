Permaculture Field School (Regenerative Farm Stay in Costa Rica - DEADLINE APPROACHING SOON) A budget-friendly immersive learning experience in Costa Rica.

Open to all students for a 3-hr course credit.



Scholarships are available to cover all or most of the cost.

Also, consider enrolling in the TTU-wide Sustainability Minor . This course counts toward the Minor.

Share with your friends in any TTU college / department who might also be interested.

Questions? Make an appointment with Dr. Jyoti Sharma Posted:

1/2/2025



Originator:

Jyotsna Sharma



Email:

jyotsna.sharma@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





Categories

Academic

Departmental

