Costa Rica Study Abroad Regenerative Farm Stay

Permaculture Field School (Regenerative Farm Stay in Costa Rica - DEADLINE TOMORROW)

  •          A budget-friendly immersive learning experience in Costa Rica.
  •        Open to all students for a 3-hr course credit.
  • Scholarships are available to cover all or most of the cost.
  •  Also, consider enrolling in the TTU-wide Sustainability Minor. This course counts toward the Minor.
  • Share with your friends in any TTU college / department who might also be interested.
  • Questions? Make an appointment with Dr. Jyoti Sharma
Posted:
1/9/2025

Originator:
Jyotsna Sharma

Email:
jyotsna.sharma@ttu.edu

Department:
Plant and Soil Science


