Drs. Danielle Levitt and Hui-Ying Luk are seeking a full-time Research Aide to contribute to a study titled "Glycemic Control and Frailty Risk in Older People At Risk for Type 2 Diabetes: Impact of Local Heat Therapy". This 5-yr project is funded by the NIH/National Institute on Aging (R01AG084597).
Candidates should have a minimum of one year of research experience in a wet laboratory (biology, biochemistry, or related field), have a BS degree or higher (winter 2024 graduation is acceptable), and strong hands-on scientific skills.