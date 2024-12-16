TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU Research Aide opening
Drs. Danielle Levitt and Hui-Ying Luk are seeking a full-time Research Aide to contribute to a study titled "Glycemic Control and Frailty Risk in Older People At Risk for Type 2 Diabetes: Impact of Local Heat Therapy". This 5-yr project is funded by the NIH/National Institute on Aging (R01AG084597). 

Candidates should have a minimum of one year of research experience in a wet laboratory (biology, biochemistry, or related field), have a BS degree or higher (winter 2024 graduation is acceptable), and strong hands-on scientific skills. 

Additional information and a link to apply can be found at the TTU HR website under job #39545BR or at the following link: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/Home/Home?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635#jobDetails=879940_5635 
Posted:
12/16/2024

Originator:
Danielle Levitt-Budnar

Email:
Danielle.Levitt@ttu.edu

Department:
Kinesiology and Sport Management


