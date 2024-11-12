Healthy, physically active persons age 18-64 years are needed for a research study about substance use, fuel use, and stress markers at rest and during exercise. We need individuals who perform aerobic exercise (75 min/wk of vigorous exercise, 150 min/wk of moderate exercise, or a combination) and who use neither alcohol nor cannabis, or who habitually use one or both substances.

If you qualify and consent to participate, you will complete the following procedures:

Health and substance use questionnaires

Anthropometric and body composition testing

Urine sample collection to verify hydration (x2)

Maximal aerobic fitness testing (treadmill-based)

Submaximal exercise testing (treadmill-based)

Saliva collection (x3)

Blood collection via finger pricks (x6)

Laboratory visits will take place in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management. Participation will require a total of approximately 5 hrs across 3 laboratory visits. Participants will be compensated with a gift card worth up to $40 and will receive DXA scan (body composition measurement) results. All data will be stored in a 2-way encrypted database to ensure confidentiality of any information disclosed and will be used only for research purposes.

For any questions or to inquire about participation, please email danielle.levitt@ttu.edu and marc.lochbaum@ttu.edu. This study is directed by Drs. Levitt and Lochbaum and has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University (IRB2024-544).