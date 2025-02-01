Are you passionate about sustainability, food systems, and hands-on learning (or know someone who is)? The Sustainable Small Farm Certificate Program is your opportunity to develop the skills needed to build an environmentally responsible and financially viable small farm or enhance community initiatives. Whether you want to grow your own farm or contribute to local food resilience, this flexible online-hybrid program provides you with the tools you need for success.

Why Choose This Program?

Practical, Relevant Curriculum : Study essential topics such as soil health, crop rotation, organic pest management, water conservation, and marketing strategies.

Flexible Learning Options : Take the full Sustainable Small Farm Certificate or choose individual courses to fit your schedule and learning needs.

Expert Instruction : Learn from Matt Hanson, a local small farming expert, who will teach our Sustainable Crop Production and Management class this Spring.

Hands-on Experience: Spend a couple of Saturdays working directly at our Fredericksburg campus farm with instructor, Matt Hanson, applying what you learn in the classroom to real-world farming practices.

How This Will Benefit You:

Real-World Skills : You’ll finish the program with practical knowledge and hands-on experience to implement sustainable farming practices, whether on your own land or within community-based initiatives.

Flexible Scheduling : Designed with adult learners in mind, the program's online-hybrid format allows you to balance your education with family, work, and other commitments.

Make a Difference: By mastering sustainable farming practices, you'll contribute to a more resilient and eco-friendly food system, supporting local communities and reducing your environmental impact.

Course Highlights:

Soil Health

Crop Rotation

Organic Pest Management

Water Conservation

Marketing Strategies for Sustainable Agriculture

Hands-on farm experience with real-world applications

Get Started Today!

Ready to grow your future? Visit: Sustainable Small Farms Certificate Program | PSS Student Dashboard | Plant and Soil Science | TTU to explore course offerings and apply now. For more information or if you have any questions, feel free to contact Matt Hanson directly at Matt.Hanson@ttu.edu.

Registration for Spring is Open – Don’t Miss Out!