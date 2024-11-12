ACTIVATE I-Corps provides an extensive training curriculum centered on the development and validation of business models, equipping participants with the tools to refine their ideas into ventures. Ideally suited for those in the ideation or prototype stages, this program facilitates a hands-on approach to evolving your project from concept to market readiness.

Apply by January 10th to be a part of our winter session!

SESSIONS

There will be 5 in-person sessions held at the Innovation Hub :

January 17, 3-6pm

January 24, 3-6pm

January 31, 3-6pm

February 7, 3-6pm

February 14, 3-6pm

MODULES

Customer Segments, Value Propositions, Channels, Customer Relationships, Revenue Streams, Cost Structure, Key Activities, Resources, Partnerships, and Team Presentations in every session.

LOCATION

TTU Innovation Hub

3911 4th St

Lubbock, TX 79415

CONTACT

Lena Zappia, Director

TTU Innovation Hub

lena.zappia@ttu.edu

806.834.4479

Visit our website for more information.

WHAT IS NSF I-CORPS?

National Science Foundation (NSF) supported program designed to foster science and technology entrepreneurship. This program is open to students, faculty, staff, and members of the greater West Texas community who are solving problems to make the world a better place.