ACTIVATE I-Corps provides an extensive training curriculum centered on the development and validation of business models, equipping participants with the tools to refine their ideas into ventures. Ideally suited for those in the ideation or prototype stages, this program facilitates a hands-on approach to evolving your project from concept to market readiness.
Apply by January 10th to be a part of our winter session!
SESSIONS
There will be 5 in-person sessions held at the Innovation Hub:
- January 17, 3-6pm
- January 24, 3-6pm
- January 31, 3-6pm
- February 7, 3-6pm
- February 14, 3-6pm
MODULES
Customer Segments, Value Propositions, Channels, Customer Relationships, Revenue Streams, Cost Structure, Key Activities, Resources, Partnerships, and Team Presentations in every session.
LOCATION
TTU Innovation Hub
3911 4th St
Lubbock, TX 79415
CONTACT
Lena Zappia, Director
TTU Innovation Hub
lena.zappia@ttu.edu
806.834.4479
Visit our website for more information.
WHAT IS NSF I-CORPS?
National Science Foundation (NSF) supported program designed to foster science and technology entrepreneurship. This program is open to students, faculty, staff, and members of the greater West Texas community who are solving problems to make the world a better place.