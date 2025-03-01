B TEC 5001: Topics in Biotechnology: Mammalian Cell Culture Techniques

Course Description:





This course is designed to provide advanced knowledge and practical training in mammalian cell culture techniques. Throughout the course, students will learn the fundamentals and gain hands-on experience in various methods, including culturing established cell lines, direct and indirect co-cultures, 3D culture, CRISPR-Cas9 editing, and the selection of clonal populations, among others.





The course aims to provide students with a solid foundation and practical skills in mammalian cell culture, which are essential for their careers in research and biotechnology.





B TEC 5001: Topics in Biotechnology: Advanced Animal Genomics Course Description:





This course will provide students with the essential knowledge and hands-on experience required for using mouse models in scientific research. During the course, students will learn about the different animal models used in research and will gain practical experience in handling mouse models. Each module will demonstrate and explain the procedures in detail, followed by hands-on practice. The course modules cover various topics such as basic research regulations and guidelines for rodents, mouse husbandry, genetics, colony management, handling, restraint, injection, xenograft studies, euthanasia, necropsy, and tissue biopsy procedures.





This course is designed to provide students with both theoretical and practical knowledge for using rodent models in a research setting. By mastering the use of these models, students will gain invaluable insights into the biomedical field and develop skills that are crucial for careers in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical research.