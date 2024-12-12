The Texas Tech Trombone Choir has been in existence for over 40 years. The group performs concerts regularly on campus, regionally, statewide and at International Conferences. The group’s repertoire includes both original works and arrangements for trombones in a variety of styles, ranging from classical to jazz. A regular featured ensemble at the annual Carol of Lights Celebration, the Texas Tech Trombone Choir also engages in outreach concerts, to the enjoyment of Lubbock Audiences and beyond.

Contact Professor James Decker, james.decker@ttu.edu or 834-8865, for further information and to schedule an informal interview. Bring your instrument!

The choir is sponsored by Iota Tau Alpha, the Texas Tech University Trombone Service Fraternity.