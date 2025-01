Visit a graduate writing consultant early to start your semester off strong. Here’s how we can help: No paper, no problem! A consultant can help you brainstorm writing ideas and draft research questions for your final papers and research projects. On the job market? We can help you with job materials, including job letters, research, teaching, and other statements, and CV/resume language. Running the thesis/dissertation marathon? A writing consultant is the perfect coach. We read your papers with you, talk through organization and ideas, and help you set writing goals. Sign up to see a consultant by clicking “Schedule an Appointment” on our new website! From the website you can also check out our programming (like Thesis and Dissertation Boot Camps and Writing Groups – see website for more details, including application deadlines) and staff bios! Posted:

1/14/2025



Originator:

Rebecca Bruning



Email:

Rebecca.Bruning@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU





