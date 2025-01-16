Thesis and Dissertation Boot Camps (Applications due 1/21 at noon):

Thesis and Dissertation Bootcamps offer community, accountability, and goal-setting strategies for graduate students working on their thesis or dissertation. This semester, we are offering an online boot camp via Zoom (January 27-30, 6-9PM) and an in-person boot camp at the Graduate Center (January 28-31, 11:30am-3:00pm, lunch provided). Learn more and apply here.



Graduate Writing Groups (Applications due 1/28 at 5PM):