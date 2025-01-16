Thesis and Dissertation Boot Camps (Applications due 1/21 at noon):
Thesis and Dissertation Bootcamps offer community, accountability, and goal-setting strategies for graduate students working on their thesis or dissertation. This semester, we are offering an online boot camp via Zoom (January 27-30, 6-9PM) and an in-person boot camp at the Graduate Center (January 28-31, 11:30am-3:00pm, lunch provided). Learn more and apply here.
Graduate Writing Groups (Applications due 1/28 at 5PM):
GWC graduate writing groups offer graduate students (and post-docs) 2-3 hours of dedicated time each week to share community and accountability as they make progress towards their writing goals. Times and modalities for this semester’s writing groups are available in the application form. Writing groups will begin the week of February 2. Learn more and apply here.