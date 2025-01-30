The Graduate Writing Center has five professional development workshops this fall. Join us to learn more about important writing topics and resources!





Strategies for Achieving Work-Life Balance in the Thesis/Dissertation Process

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 4, 2-3pm (Online Only)

Hosted by Dr. Elyn Palmer, Director of Graduate Student Success





Staff Research Panel: Library Resources for Writing and Research

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 19, 12-1PM (Online Only)

Facilitated by Elizabeth Bowen, Associate Director of the Graduate Writing Center

Please note: No recording of this event will be available as discussion will occur in breakout rooms.





Writing about Statistics

Date and Time: Monday, March 10, 10:30-11:30AM (Hybrid)

Hosted by Abbs Kortenhoeven, GWC consultant and PhD student in Experimental Psychology





Tips for Writing and Organizing the Literature Review

Date and Time: Thursday, April 10, 2-3PM (Hybrid)

Hosted by Dr. Jennifer Marciniak, Director of the Graduate Writing Center and Becky Bruning, Lead Consultant and Social Media Coordinator





Tips for Writing the IRB Application

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 30, 12:30-1:30PM (Hybrid)

Hosted by Dr. CassiDe Street, Director of the Human Research Protection Program at TTU





Attendance fulfills part of the requirement for receiving a Graduate School fellowship or travel funding. Registration is due 24 hours before each workshop. Learn more about each workshop on our website.