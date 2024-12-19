|
Texas Alliance for Water Conservation is hosting a photo contest for photos capturing the relationship between water, soil, plants, and livestock on the Texas High Plains. First place will receive $250, second place will receive $150, and 3rd place will receive $100. Winners will be announced & displayed at the 11th Annual Water College hosted by Texas Alliance for Water Conservation on January 22, 2025 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
This contest is open to everyone. One photo entry per person. File sizes are limited to 1 to 6 MB. Photos should have been taken between January 1, 2024 to January 1, 2025. Please submit photos to Dr. Kala Rajan via email: krajan@ttu.edu. Contest deadline is Wednesday, January 15.
