



Join an unforgettable journey to Morocco, a captivating country at the crossroads of Africa and Europe. Just an hour from Spain by ferry, Morocco offers a unique blend of Arab, Amazigh, Andalusian, and European influences, with a history dating back to 8000 BC. As you earn 6 credit hours, you’ll study Arabic and immerse yourself in Morocco’s vibrant culture, exploring ancient cities like Fez and Marrakech, historic centers of trade and learning. Highlights include visits to Casablanca’s stunning architecture, the blue-washed streets of Chefchaouen, and the lively markets of Tanger. In Merzouga, you’ll experience the Sahara Desert firsthand, riding camels across the dunes for an authentic adventure.

Morocco’s renowned hospitality, political stability, and safety make it an ideal destination for study abroad. While exploring bustling souks and historic sites, you’ll enjoy Moroccan cuisine, from flavorful tagines to aromatic couscous. This program offers a secure environment to deepen your understanding of Morocco’s culture and history, while stops in Errachidia and other regions reveal the country’s diverse landscapes and traditions. Don’t miss this opportunity to study Arabic while experiencing the beauty, warmth, and rich heritage of Morocco!

To apply:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11471

Contact: Rula.al-Hmoud@ttu.edu



