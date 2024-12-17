krajan@ttu.edu) with the header "PhD in Agricultural PFAS". There is a new PhD position available for researching the bioaccumulation of PFAS in plant and animal tissues in the Department of Plant and Soil Science. It is a multidisciplinary and a remote research project to be conducted in Osage Nation, Pawhuska, OK . The program starts in Summer 2025. Interested candidates please email your CV to Dr. Kala Rajan () with the header "PhD in Agricultural PFAS". Posted:

