There is a new PhD position available for researching the bioaccumulation of PFAS in plant and animal tissues in the Department of Plant and Soil Science. It is a multidisciplinary and a remote research project to be conducted in Osage Nation, Pawhuska, OK. The program starts in Summer 2025. Interested candidates please email your CV to Dr. Kala Rajan (krajan@ttu.edu) with the header "PhD in Agricultural PFAS".
|Posted:
12/17/2024
Originator:
Kalavathy Rajan
Email:
krajan@ttu.edu
Department:
Plant and Soil Science
