ANY department or college within the Texas Tech University System. The Faculty C-Startup Program empowers these ambassadors by providing a $2,500 grant to support entrepreneurial education. The Texas Tech Innovation Hub is looking for faculty to become ambassadors for innovation and entrepreneurship in

Ready to apply? Submit the application through To be eligible, you must be Texas Tech System faculty with a course offered a minimum of once per year. Apply by submitting the course syllabus, a one-page narrative describing the learning objectives, and a 150-word bio and headshot.Submit the application through our program portal.

Don't wait! Applications close on Monday, May 19, 2025. Learn more and apply today at innovationhub.ttu.edu or contact Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for details. Posted:

12/26/2024



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





Categories

Academic

