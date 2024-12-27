Calling all visionaries, innovators, and problem solvers! The Texas Tech I-Corps (Innovation Corps) Program is looking for students, faculty, staff, and West Texas community entrepreneurs interested in developing an idea, concept, or technology.
Beginning on Friday, January 17th,
the Texas Tech Innovation Hub
will host its biannual 5-week Business Model Canvas workshop tailored for early-stage teams in the ideation or prototype stages. The ACTIVATE I-Corps
program takes a hands-on approach to training participants how to identify novel commercial applications for an idea or technology through customer discovery.