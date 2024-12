The Texas Tech I-Corps (Innovation Corps) Program is looking for students, faculty, staff, and West Texas community entrepreneurs interested in developing an idea, concept, or technology.





Beginning on Friday, January 17th, the the Texas Tech Innovation Hub will host its biannual 5-week Business Model Canvas workshop tailored for early-stage teams in the ideation or prototype stages. The ACTIVATE I-Corps program takes a hands-on approach to training participants how to identify novel commercial applications for an idea or technology through customer discovery.