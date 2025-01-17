TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Validate your research and innovative idea through NSF I-Corps!
Calling all visionaries, innovators, and problem solvers! The Texas Tech I-Corps (Innovation Corps) Program is looking for students, faculty, staff, and West Texas community entrepreneurs interested in developing an idea, concept, or technology. 

Beginning on Friday, January 17th, the Texas Tech Innovation Hub will host its biannual 5-week Business Model Canvas workshop tailored for early-stage teams in the ideation or prototype stages. The ACTIVATE I-Corps program takes a hands-on approach to training participants how to identify novel commercial applications for an idea or technology through customer discovery. 

Don't miss out! The Innovation Hub is now accepting applications for our next cohort. Learn more and apply by visiting us online at innovationhub.ttu.edu. Got questions? Contact Lena Zappia at lena.zappia@ttu.edu for details.
Posted:
1/17/2025

Originator:
Kat Dankesreiter

Email:
kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park


Categories