Calling all visionaries, innovators, and problem solvers! The The Texas Tech I-Corps (Innovation Corps) Program is looking for students, faculty, staff, and West Texas community entrepreneurs interested in developing an idea, concept, or technology.

The I-Corps Program is designed to foster and technology entrepreneurs and supports these projects by teaching participants how to identify novel commercial applications for an idea or technology. The curriculum is centered on the development and validation of business models, equipping participants with the tools to refine their ideas into ventures.

Don't miss out! The The Innovation Hub is now accepting applications for our next cohort. Learn more and apply by visiting us online at innovationhub.ttu.edu. Got questions? Contact Lena Zappia at lena.zappia@ttu.edu for details. Posted:

1/24/2025



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





