Calling all visionaries, innovators, and problem solvers! The Texas Tech I-Corps (Innovation Corps) Program is looking for students, faculty, staff, and West Texas community entrepreneurs interested in developing an idea, concept, or technology.
The I-Corps program
is designed to foster and technology entrepreneurs and supports these projects by teaching participants how to identify novel commercial applications for an idea or technology. The curriculum is centered on the development and validation of business models, equipping participants with the tools to refine their ideas into ventures.