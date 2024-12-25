TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Win $40,000 in seed funding and a spot in the Texas Tech Accelerator Program!
The Texas Tech Innovation Hub is looking for faculty, staff, students, and West Texas community members ready to commercialize their innovative technology!

The Texas Tech Accelerator Program is a twelve-month, hands-on program designed to empower early-stage startups by providing access to: expert mentorship, comprehensive resources, tailored training, and $40,000 in seed funding. If you're a team that has a bold vision and innovative solution, are the the prototype or minimum viable product stage, and/or are ready to scale your business- this program is for YOU! 

Interested in applying? Applications are now open for our 2025-2026 cohort. Apply by Friday, February 21, 2025 for your chance to win a spot in the Texas Tech Accelerator Program! To learn more and apply, visit us online at innovationhub.ttu.edu or contact Taysha Williams at taysha.williams@ttu.edu
Posted:
12/25/2024

Originator:
Kat Dankesreiter

Email:
kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park


Categories