The Texas Tech Innovation Hub is looking for faculty, staff, students, and West Texas community members ready to commercialize their innovative technology!
The Texas Tech Accelerator Program
is a twelve-month, hands-on program designed to empower early-stage startups by providing access to: expert mentorship, comprehensive resources, tailored training, and $40,000 in seed funding.
If you're a team that has a bold vision and innovative solution, are the the prototype or minimum viable product stage, and/or are ready to scale your business- this program is for YOU!