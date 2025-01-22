The Texas Tech Innovation Hub is looking for faculty, staff, students, and West Texas community members ready to commercialize their innovative technology!
The Texas Tech Accelerator Program
is a twelve-month, hands-on program designed to empower early-stage startups by providing access to: expert mentorship, comprehensive resources, tailored training, and $40,000 in seed funding.
If you're a team that has a bold vision and innovative solution, are the the prototype or minimum viable product stage, and/or are ready to scale your business- this program is for YOU!
Interested in applying?
Applications are now open for our 2025-2026 cohort. Apply by Friday, February 21, 2025
for your chance to win a spot in the Texas Tech Accelerator Program! To learn more and apply, visit us online or contact Taysha Williams at taysha.williams@ttu.edu
.