The Texas Tech Innovation Hub is looking for faculty, staff, students, and West Texas community members ready to commercialize their innovative technology!

$40,000 in seed funding. If you're a team that has a bold vision and innovative solution, are the the prototype or minimum viable product stage, and/or are ready to scale your business- this program is for YOU!

Apply by Friday, February 21, 2025 for your chance to win a spot in the Texas Tech Accelerator Program! To learn more and apply, visit us online or contact Taysha Williams at taysha.williams@ttu.edu. The Texas Tech Accelerator Program is a twelve-month, hands-on program designed to empower early-stage startups by providing access to: expert mentorship, comprehensive resources, tailored training, and $40,000 in seed funding.

1/22/2025



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





