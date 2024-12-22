The Texas Tech Sinfonietta is a string orchestra formed by music and non-music majors, who meets every Thursday evening from 7 to 9pm in the Band Hall in the School of Music, for the fun of playing together. Conducted by Maestro Lanfranco Marcelletti and his TA Pedro Tudón, our repertoire includes classical pieces from Baroque to Romantic and Contemporary music, as well as music from movies soundtracks and other modern pieces adapted for string orchestra. Plus, you can register as a 1-credit class. Come and join us this semester!





