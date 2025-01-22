Are you someone who cares for children, parents, partners, siblings, or others? If so, the TTU Caregiver Resource Fair is the perfect place for you to discover campus and local resources to support you on your caregiving journey!

Our goal with this fair is to educate TTU staff members about available services and tools for caregivers, enabling them to provide the best care for themselves and their loved ones.

Plus, enjoy light refreshments, chair massages, mindful meditation, and guided stretching techniques.

Questions? Contact Staff Senate – staffsenate@ttu.edu