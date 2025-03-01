This announcement is to request participation in a study concerning the experiences of women with endometriosis. Specifically, this study seeks to explore the mental health concerns of women with endometriosis. Dr. Nicole Noble an Assistant Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in the Department of Clinical Counseling & Mental Health is conducting a research study on the mental health concerns of women with endometriosis.

To participate in the study, you must be:

· a women who has a laparoscopically confirmed diagnosis of endometriosis

· be between the ages of 18 to 45 years old

· speak English.

Attached is an information sheet provides more details about this research. You will be asked to complete an interview answering demographic questions and questions about your experience living with endometriosis. Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can stop at any point in the study.

To participate in this study, please feel free to contact Nicole Noble at nicole.noble@ttuhsc.edu or by calling 806-743-3979 to schedule the interview.

This study has been approved by the TTUHSC IRB. You may also contact the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for any questions regarding the rights of participants at irb@ttuhsc.edu.

Thank you,

Nicole Noble, PhD, LPC-S

Assistant Professor

Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Dept. of Clinical Counseling and Mental Health

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Health Professions

nicole.noble@ttuhsc.edu