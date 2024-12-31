Open to students of all academic backgrounds, our 42 credit-hour On-Campus MBA is an amazing opportunity for individuals to advance their educational and professional career. In just one or two years, learn from industry experts and gain the business skills you need to be successful in management and leadership roles. We offer four optional concentrations: Information Technology, Health Organization Management (HOM), HR Management, or Marketing Research & Analytics.

Scholarships are available. Ask about our GRE/GMAT waivers!