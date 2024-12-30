Calling all undergraduates! Are you looking to add a late class to your Spring 2025 schedule? Consider signing up for HUM 1300: Humanities in the 21st Century with Dr.Lauren Miller. This exciting course introduces students to a wide range of humanities conversations through guest lectures and innovative assignments! It also fulfills the LPC requirement in the Core Curriculum. The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30pm to 1:50pm. Use CRN 55680 to register! For other questions, email the Humanities Center at humanitiescenter@ttu.edu or Dr. Miller at l.miller@ttu.edu. Posted:

