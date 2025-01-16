Spring 2025: "Structuralism and Post-Structuralism in Music" open to all majors, all colleges

MUHL 5320-004 Special Topics in Music History and Literature

"Structuralism and Post-Structuralism in Music" Dr Heidi Jensen (School of Music)

(T/ TH 3:30PM-4:50PM).

The class will gently introduce students to concepts and musical figures that they probably have heard about or already know, and provide new and rich perspectives on those figures’ experience. A few examples: We will discuss the connections between Schoenberg, Ludwig Wittgenstein, and the Vienna Circle; Anthropologist Claude Levi-Strauss' love of Wagner and how it affected his theories; How Pierre Boulez impacted philosopher Giles Deleuze and many more on route to unpacking just what we mean by “structuralism” and “post-structuralism”. I promise it will be interesting and very useful for any academic or musical research.

Students in various visual and performing arts concentrations are welcome, with the permission of the instructor. In addition to reading, listening, and discussion, the core assignments are tailored to benefit the student's needs and maximize the skills learned for students’ future professional plans.

For additional information and/or instructor permission, contact Dr Heidi Jensen at hejensen@ttu.edu