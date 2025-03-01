This course is relevant for a variety of disciplines, including human sciences, psychology, social work, health professions, human development, family sciences, and women's and gender studies.





HUSC 5311.D01 Problems in Human Sciences: Women's Health (CRN 67975) will be taught online synchronously, Mondays 6:00-8:50PM.





Women's and Gender Studies graduate students can enroll in this course under WGS 5340.D02 (CRN 69865) which will be the same schedule.