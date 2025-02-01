krajan@ttu.edu) with the header "PhD in Agricultural PFAS". There is a new PhD position available for researching the bioaccumulation of PFAS in plant and animal tissues in the Department of Plant and Soil Science. It is a hybrid research project to be conducted partly in Osage Nation, Pawhuska, OK. The program starts in Summer 2025. Interested candidates please email your CV to Dr. Kala Rajan () with the header "PhD in Agricultural PFAS". Posted:

