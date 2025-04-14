|
Boost your career readiness by enrolling in German language classes, available in person and asynchronous online. Our program is designed by a dedicated team of native speakers that will help you develop your competitive edge. With Germany being Europe's economic powerhouse, German language and cultural knowledge will equip you with the skills needed to thrive in today's interconnected world. Register for a German class today! For questions about the German minor or major, contact mrocker@ttu.edu.
4/14/2025
Belinda Kleinhans
belinda.kleinhans@ttu.edu
