TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
International Seed Grants deadline Wednesday!
TTU International Affairs offers a variety of seed grants to faculty engaging in international research and activities.  Four of those seed grants close this Wednesday, January 15.  We encourage interested faculty to review and submit a proposal!
  • Global Exchange Research Seed Grants
  • TTU-CATIE Research Exchange Program
  • TTU-UNNOBA Seed Grants
  • Fulbright Development Grants
Posted:
1/13/2025

Originator:
Michael Johnson

Email:
michael.johnson@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


Categories