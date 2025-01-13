|
TTU International Affairs offers a variety of seed grants to faculty engaging in international research and activities. Four of those seed grants close this Wednesday, January 15. We encourage interested faculty to review and submit a proposal!
- Global Exchange Research Seed Grants
- TTU-CATIE Research Exchange Program
- TTU-UNNOBA Seed Grants
- Fulbright Development Grants
|Posted:
1/13/2025
Originator:
Michael Johnson
Email:
michael.johnson@ttu.edu
Department:
International Affairs
