English in the Evenings

Any adults may register for these affordable six-week evening English classes that meet twice a week.  The next class, a reading and writing class, begins on Jan. 27th!

 

Visit this page for more details: https://eventreg.ads.ttu.edu/event/32/
1/6/2025

Yesim Kesli Dollar

Yesim.Dollar@ttu.edu

CMLL


