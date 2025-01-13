TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Newly Added Course: MUHL 2312 Music of the Beatles
This course focuses on the musical analysis of the works of Beatles and their profound influence on popular music and culture at large. This course will explore their melodies, harmonies, song forms, lyrics, musical roots, and evolution of their collective and individual styles.

The class meets Tuesday/Thursday from 2PM-3:20PM.

Contact instructor Mark Morton at mark.morton@ttu.edu with any questions.
