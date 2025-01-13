MUSIC HUMANITIES COURSES SPRING 2025

Come learn about music while earning Multicultural, Creative Arts, and Visual and Performing Arts Credits! We have courses on Taylor Swift, The Beatles, Women in Pop, Latin, Jazz, Rock, Global Sound, and more!





Many of these courses (such as Music and Globalization, Survey of Popular Music, and History of Jazz) offer Creative Arts, Visual and Performing Arts, and Multicultural credits.

In-Person

MUHL 1308: Music in Western Civilization (multiple sections and times)



MUHL 2304: History of Jazz (MWF 12-12:50)



MUHL 2307: Music and Globalization (multiple sections and times)



MUHL 2308: Latin American Music (T/Th 2-3:20 and MWF 10-10:50)



MUHL 2310: History of Rock and Roll (MWF 2-3)



MUHL 2312: Music of the Beatles (T/Th 2-3:20)



MUSI 2309 001: Popular Music Survey- Women in Pop Music (T/Th 2-3:20)



MUSI 2309 002: Popular Music Survey (MWF 10-10:50)



MUTH 1300: Songwriting (multiple sections and times)



MUTH 3300: Advanced Songwriting (Th 6-9)







Online:

MUSI 1308 D01: Music in Western Civilization



MUSI 1309: Musical Cultures of the World



MUSI 2309 D04: Popular Music Survey: The Eras of Taylor Swift

MUSI 2309 D01: Popular Music Survey

MUHL 2304 D01: History of Jazz

MUHL 2310 D01: History of Rock



MUHL 2307 D01: Music and Globalization





