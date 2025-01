In Raider Ready 2100, you'll learn in-depth about student portals, your academic and career strengths, studying abroad, internships, research/innovation opportunities, financial literacy, and on-campus employment. Experts from all across campus will present resources that you may need now that you are past your first semester at Tech.





For a face-to-face class, please search for CRN 69938, which meets Thursdays 11:00-11:50.