Heritage and Museum Sciences is offering a full slate of fun spring graduate courses. There is no prerequisite for any of these except being a graduate student in good standing. All courses are held at the Museum of Texas Tech University and its heritage facility, the Lubbock Lake National Historic Landmark. We'd love to see you here!

MUSM 5332 Preventive Conservation (of museum collections) MUSM 5333 Museum Education MUSM 5340 Museum Collections Documentation HMGT 5330 Heritage Education HMGT 5334 Heritage Interpretation HMGT 5338 Intangible Cultural Heritage HMGT 7000-003 Geoheritage

For more information, please contact Sally Shelton at Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu. Posted:

1/16/2025



Originator:

Sally Shelton



Email:

Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum Science





Categories

Academic

Departmental

