|
The College of Arts & Sciences- Office of Student Success and the Student Success Specialists are organizing a mini resource fair. The goal of, ‘Wellbeing Resource Fair: How Well is Your Being?’, is to promote on-campus support services to the Arts and Sciences students. Campus Partners such as, RISE, the Student Counseling Center, University Coaching, Title IX, the Financial Aid Office, and the Career Center will be present. Campus partners will be there to interact, answer questions, and encourage students to take advantage of their services.
|Posted:
1/21/2025
Originator:
Esther Gutierrez
Email:
Esther.Gutierrez@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Engagement
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 1/23/2025
Location:
Holden Hall (outside Room 104)
Categories