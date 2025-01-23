TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Wellbeing Resource Fair: How Well is Your Being?
The College of Arts & Sciences- Office of Student Success and the Student Success Specialists are organizing a mini resource fair. The goal of, ‘Wellbeing Resource Fair: How Well is Your Being?’, is to promote on-campus support services to the Arts and Sciences students. Campus Partners such as, RISE, the Student Counseling Center, University Coaching, Title IX, the Financial Aid Office, and the Career Center will be present. Campus partners will be there to interact, answer questions, and encourage students to take advantage of their services. 
1/21/2025

Esther Gutierrez

Esther.Gutierrez@ttu.edu

Student Engagement

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 1/23/2025

Location:
Holden Hall (outside Room 104)

