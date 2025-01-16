Adjusting to life in college can be challenging for students, and as a faculty or staff mentor, you have the opportunity to make a significant impact! The Mentor Tech Program is designed to connect undergraduate students with experienced mentors who can guide and support them as they navigate their collegiate careers. As a mentor, you'll help students navigate academic, personal, and professional challenges and guide them toward success in their college journey.

Why get involved? Personalized Support: Your mentorship can make a difference! By providing one-on-one guidance, you'll help students with schoolwork, navigating campus resources, managing life outside of class, and connecting to career opportunities. Monthly or bi-weekly sessions allow you to adapt your support to each student's individual needs. Build Connections: As a mentor, you'll introduce students to valuable campus resources, offer advice on their academic path, and help them build meaningful connections that will enrich their college experience.

Apply to be a mentor by completing the application before January 20 here!

1/16/2025



Originator:

Paloma Patridge



Email:

Paloma.Patridge@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Engagement





