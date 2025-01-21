Adjusting to life in college can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to navigate it alone! The Mentor Tech Program is here to connect undergraduate students with faculty, staff, peer, and alumni mentors! A mentor can help you tackle whatever challenges you're having and make the most of your time at school.

Why get involved?

· Personalized Support: Everyone can benefit from guidance! Receive one-on-one mentoring tailored to your individual needs, with monthly or bi-weekly sessions. Mentors can assist with advice on academics, navigating campus resources, managing life outside of class, or connecting with career opportunities.

· Build Connections: By connecting with a mentor, you will be introduced to valuable campus resources and opportunities to make the most of your college experience through meet up events, workshops, and seminars.

Apply by January 24 here!

Have questions? Reach out at mentor@ttu.edu!