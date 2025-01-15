We are pleased to invite you to participate in the International and Comparative Bi-Multilingual Research Group (ICBERG) "EduTalks Series" for Spring 2025. This series will feature mindful and inspiring research presentations and discussions on bilingual and multilingual education, bringing together scholars and practitioners from around the world.





ICBERG is a dynamic, international community of scholars, graduate students, and K-12 practitioners committed to advancing research, practice, and advocacy in bi-multilingual education. Whether you're new to the field or have experience, these sessions offer valuable insights and foster collaboration.



