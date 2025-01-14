Job Opportunity

Student Designer for NSF-Funded Research Team We are seeking a creative and motivated student designer to join our research team! This position offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to an NSF-funded study by designing a variety of visual materials, including user personas, user experience journeys, data visualizations, infographics, and other media-rich content that will enhance our research and publications. Responsibilities: Collaborate with researchers to create visual representations of data and findings .

Design user personas and experience journeys that support study insights .

Develop infographics and other engaging materials for research dissemination .

Assist with creating visually compelling content for research reports and publications . Qualifications: Currently enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate student, ideally with a focus in graphic design, visual communication, or related fields .

Proficiency in design software (e.g., Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, Tableau, etc.) .

Strong visual storytelling skills and attention to detail .

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced research environment .

Interest in research and technology, particularly in user experience and data visualization . Appointment Date & Compensation This is an hourly appointment (up to 10 hours/week) for 17 weeks, in Spring Semester 2025, starting February 3, 2025, and ending May 30, 2025. The hourly rate is $20.00. Note: This is an hourly position, not an assistantship. Graduate students will not receive tuition remissions and other benefits or fee waivers. This position will be supervised by Dr. Jason Tham. Applications are due January 20, 2025. Apply today with a resume and portfolio of creative work to jason.tham@ttu.edu. In your email, please refer to any relevant work you have done and an explanation of why you are a good fit for the position. Interviews may be conducted via Zoom. If hired, you must complete an I-9 form and provide original document(s) verifying your eligibility to work in the US by the start date of your appointment. Posted:

1/14/2025



Originator:

Jason Tham



Email:

Jason.Tham@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Research

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

