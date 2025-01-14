The Human-Animal Interaction Lab at Texas Tech University will be conducting a study at the Lubbock Animal Shelter in the Spring and Summer 2025 semester. This study will involve daily walk, plays, and interactions with shelter dogs.





We are seeking undergraduate students to conduct this enrichment. Involvement in this study can provide students with research experience, credit towards their degree, or towards service hours volunteering in animal shelters.



If you are interested in participating, please fill out the following contact form.









Questions regarding the study can be directed to Alissa Cisneros (alissa.cisneros@ttu.edu) or Dr. Anastasia Stellato (anastasia.stellato@ttu.edu).



