TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Get Your Volunteer Hours at Tech Savvy!
Get those volunteer hours in early this semester at Tech Savvy! Tech Savvy is a one-day STEM conference for middle school students to engage in hands-on STEM activities and explore STEM careers. STEM CORE is hosting Tech Savvy in the SUB Ballroom. There are various time slots and roles to pick from, so get signed up today here:  https://forms.office.com/r/V9fZQvgWHS
Posted:
1/21/2025

Originator:
Allison Eubanks

Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu

Department:
STEM Core ORDC

Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2025

Location:
SUB Ballroom

Categories