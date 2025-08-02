https://forms.office.com/r/V9fZQvgWHS Get those volunteer hours in early this semester at Tech Savvy! Tech Savvy is a one-day STEM conference for middle school students to engage in hands-on STEM activities and explore STEM careers. STEM CORE is hosting Tech Savvy in the SUB Ballroom. There are various time slots and roles to pick from, so get signed up today here: Posted:

