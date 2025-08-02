|
Get those volunteer hours in early this semester at Tech Savvy! Tech Savvy is a one-day STEM conference for middle school students to engage in hands-on STEM activities and explore STEM careers. STEM CORE is hosting Tech Savvy in the SUB Ballroom. There are various time slots and roles to pick from, so get signed up today here: https://forms.office.com/r/V9fZQvgWHS
|Posted:
1/21/2025
Originator:
Allison Eubanks
Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu
Department:
STEM Core ORDC
Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2025
Location:
SUB Ballroom
