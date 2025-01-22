The field of marketing research is a rapidly growing and competitive area for many companies. This program gives students the ability to learn how to design research studies and apply advanced analytical tools to various aspects of marketing and ultimately help businesses make informed decisions. This is a 100% online 30-hour, part-time program designed to be completed in two years! The deadline for this program is quickly approaching! If you have any questions, please reach out!

This 30-Hour Master of Science in Marketing Research and Analytics program in the Rawls focuses on both quantitative and qualitative research methods and their applications in a marketing context. Students will learn to analyze data using cutting edge marketing analytics techniques and how to apply the results to guide and support marketing-related decisions.

Summer applications are due May 1st.