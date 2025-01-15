Celebrate the unwavering dedication of Texas Tech University faculty, staff, and community partners who foster global engagement and create meaningful connections across the globe.
Submit your nominations today to recognize these extraordinary individuals and teams who make a lasting and transformative impact on our diverse global community.
Nominate outstanding contributors today and help make a difference in the lives of our global Red Raider community!
Submission deadline is February 24, 2025.
Global Vision Award Categories
Global Vision Lifetime Achievement Award
Global Engagement Award
Donald R. Haragan Study Abroad Award
Faculty International Scholarship Award
Campus Internationalization Award
Global Community Award
For more information contact
Carolina Arellanos at
carolina.arellanos@ttu.edu