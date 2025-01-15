Now Open: Global Vision Awards Submissions! Deadline is February 24, 2025.





Submit your nominations today to recognize these extraordinary individuals and teams who make a lasting and transformative impact on our diverse global community.

Nominate outstanding contributors today and help make a difference in the lives of our global Red Raider community! Submission deadline is February 24, 2025. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/global_vision_awards-2025.php

Global Vision Award Categories

Global Vision Lifetime Achievement Award

Global Engagement Award

Donald R. Haragan Study Abroad Award

Faculty International Scholarship Award

Campus Internationalization Award

Global Community Award

For more information contact

Carolina Arellanos at

carolina.arellanos@ttu.edu

