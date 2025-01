You Can Brighten Someone’s Day- MLK Week Meals on Wheels Delivery

You Can Brighten Someone’s Day- MLK Week Meals on Wheels Delivery TTU and TTUHSC faculty and staff members are needed to deliver meals to recipients of Meals on Wheels as part of the annual MLK Week. Drivers with insured vehicles are needed to cover routes on Friday, January 24th beginning 10:45 a.m. Routes typically take approximately one hour to complete. To sign up, please visit https://forms.office.com/r/dtVyaJkw4C or email cory.powell@ttu.edu by Wednesday, January 22nd at 3:00 p.m. Contact cory.powell@ttu.edu for more information.

Posted:

1/16/2025



Originator:

Jordan Wagner



Email:

Jordi.Wagner@ttu.edu



Department:

Marketing and Communications



Event Information

Time: 10:45 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/24/2025



Location:

Meals On Wheels Lubbock



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization