The next Come and See program for the academic year is planned for Thursday, January 23rd, and Saturday, January 25th from 10:30 until noon.

The theme is “Special Occasion Attire,” so there will be beautiful garments for special occasions and some very interesting quilts from 1920 to 1998.

The Come and See programs are identical on Thursday and Saturday. They are free and run from 10:30 to noon each day in the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium, which is located off the museum's west entrance.

RSVP is not required but highly suggested!

marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu

(806) 834-5146

The auditorium is best accessed through the museum's West Doors, which face Indiana and the Health Sciences Center. Those doors will open by 10:05, and we will be prepared to receive guests at that time, but probably not before. If you are delayed, please know that security will relock the West doors around 10:45, so you will have to come in through the north entrance at that time.

The final Come and See programs for the 2024-25 academic year is planned for Thursday, April 10, and Saturday, April 12, 2025

Here at the Museum, the exhibit Recent Acquisitions: Quilts 1930 to the Present is in the Clothing and Textiles Gallery through mid-August. Elegance & Extravagance: High Fashion of the 19th Century is in Gallery One and continues through January 12th. An exhibition of 19th—and early 20th-century quilts from Lisa Erlandson's collection will open in February.