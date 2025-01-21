TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Want to study at the Sevilla Center in Spain?

SPANISH PROGRAMS AT THE TEXAS TECH SEVILLA CENTER

Immerse yourself in the captivating city of Sevilla, Spain, whose blend of history, music and cuisine offers fascinating historical monuments, sun-drenched plazas and lively tapas bars that invite students to experience the heart and soul of Spanish culture.

All programs include these highlights:

  • Growth in interpersonal skills, self-confidence and adaptability
  • Available to all majors
  • Earn TTU credit and pay TTU tuition and fees
  • Multiple scholarships available
  • Live with a host family
  • Travel to Madrid, Granada, Cordoba, Cadiz and more!
  • Additional personal travel opportunities through Spain and Europe  

Summer 2025

May 19-June 27

Choose ONE of the following program options:

  • SPAN 1607 First-year Spanish
  • SPAN 2607 Second-year Spanish
  • SPAN 3309 Poetry from Seville & SPAN 4309 Art and Music

Fall 2025

August 21-December 9 

Choose ONE of the following programs:

Lower Level

Fast Track to Spanish Minor 

  • SPAN 2607: Second year of Spanish
  • SPAN 3309: History, Culture and Language of Andalusia
  • SPAN 3318: The Sounds of Spanish

Upper Level

Includes Spanish Internship

  • SPAN 3309: History, Culture and Language of Andalusia
  • SPAN 3318: The Sounds of Spanish
  • SPAN 4309: Culture of Spain
  • SPAN 4335: Internship

Pre-Health

70 hours of Medical Shadowing 

  • SPAN 3309: History, Culture and Language of Andalusia
  • SPAN 3318: The Sounds of Spanish
  • SPAN 4309: Culture of Spain
  • SPAN 4335: Medical Shadowing

*All Fall students earn Global Readiness Certificate


Scholarships & Financial Aid

Check out the Easy Guide to Study Abroad Scholarships here: Easy Guide to Study Abroad Scholarships | Scholarships | Financial Resources | Study Abroad | International Affairs | TTU

Most TTU financial aid travels with you for programs at the Sevilla Center. For more info: Study Abroad | Financial Aid Home | TTU 

Contacts:

Sevilla Center Coordinator - Lidia McDonald: Lidia.mcdonald@ttu.edu

Academic Director – Dr. Idoia Elola: Idoia.elola@ttu.edu

Posted:
1/21/2025

Originator:
Lidia McDonald

Email:
Lidia.McDonald@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


Categories