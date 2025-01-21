Want to study at the Sevilla Center in Spain?

SPANISH PROGRAMS AT THE TEXAS TECH SEVILLA CENTER Immerse yourself in the captivating city of Sevilla, Spain, whose blend of history, music and cuisine offers fascinating historical monuments, sun-drenched plazas and lively tapas bars that invite students to experience the heart and soul of Spanish culture. All programs include these highlights: Growth in interpersonal skills, self-confidence and adaptability

Available to all majors

Earn TTU credit and pay TTU tuition and fees

Multiple scholarships available

Live with a host family

Travel to Madrid, Granada, Cordoba, Cadiz and more!

Additional personal travel opportunities through Spain and Europe Summer 2025 May 19-June 27 Choose ONE of the following program options: SPAN 1607 First-year Spanish

SPAN 2607 Second-year Spanish

SPAN 3309 Poetry from Seville & SPAN 4309 Art and Music

Fall 2025 August 21-December 9 Choose ONE of the following programs: Lower Level Fast Track to Spanish Minor SPAN 2607: Second year of Spanish

SPAN 3309: History, Culture and Language of Andalusia

SPAN 3318: The Sounds of Spanish Upper Level Includes Spanish Internship SPAN 3309: History, Culture and Language of Andalusia

SPAN 3318: The Sounds of Spanish

SPAN 4309: Culture of Spain

SPAN 4335: Internship Pre-Health 70 hours of Medical Shadowing SPAN 3309: History, Culture and Language of Andalusia

SPAN 3318: The Sounds of Spanish

SPAN 4309: Culture of Spain

SPAN 4335: Medical Shadowing *All Fall students earn Global Readiness Certificate

Scholarships & Financial Aid Check out the Easy Guide to Study Abroad Scholarships here: Easy Guide to Study Abroad Scholarships | Scholarships | Financial Resources | Study Abroad | International Affairs | TTU Most TTU financial aid travels with you for programs at the Sevilla Center. For more info: Study Abroad | Financial Aid Home | TTU Contacts: Sevilla Center Coordinator - Lidia McDonald: Lidia.mcdonald@ttu.edu Academic Director – Dr. Idoia Elola: Idoia.elola@ttu.edu Posted:

1/21/2025



Originator:

Lidia McDonald



Email:

Lidia.McDonald@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





