Dr. Pablo Artigas is hosting an info session to introduce faculty to writing NSF grant proposals. As a rotating program director for the NSF Division of Molecular and Cellular Biosciences, Dr. Artigas will share general information about NSF grant opportunities and insights on how to submit successful proposals. This session is offered to all Texas Tech University System faculty and invited guests, and a Zoom option is available. NSF Grants Info Session

Friday January 31st, 10 - 11 AM

TTUHSC ACB Room 260D

Zoom: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/2274095835?pwd=cHljYjgzeDQ4NS85QWVaSEkyVlhhZz09

Please email Audrey by 1/24 if you plan to attend in person : audrey.deleon@ttuhsc.edu Posted:

